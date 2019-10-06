OFFICIAL: Thailand star Chanathip ruled out of crucial 2022 World Cup Qualifiers tie against UAE

FA Thailand has confirmed that attacking midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin will miss Changsuek’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie against United Arab Emirates (UAE) to be held on October 15.

Akira Nishino’s side are to face Congo in an international friendly at the Leo Stadium in Pathum Thani on October 10 before facing UAE in the cruical World Cup Qualifiers game at the Thammasat Stadium five days later.

And 24-year-old Chanathip, who picked up an injury ahead of his club Consadole Sapporo’s J1 League match against Gamba Osaka earlier this week, will miss both the matches for Thailand.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) said that the attacker withdrew from the national team after discussions between the Japanese club and Thailand and is expected to be take 10 to 14 days to recover.

Thailand were already without Thitipan Puangchan who injured himself during the War Elephants’ goalless draw against Vietnam in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round opener last month.

Thitipan had sat out of their 3-0 win over Indonesia in the second match of the qualifiers. Meanwhile, Supachok Sarachat of Buriram United, who was one of the standout players for Thailand in last month’s World Cup Qualifiers, is also a doubt after picking up a knock in training.