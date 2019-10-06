Brighton star Jahanbakhsh dropped from Iran squad for 2022 World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia

IR Iran have dropped Brighton & Hove Albion FC attacker Alireza Jahanbakhsh from their 23-member squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties against Cambodia and Bahrain.

Team Melli are set to face ASEAN side Cambodia at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on October 10 followed by an away fixture against Bahrain at the Bahrain National Stadium on October 15 in Group C of the qualification event.

They had recorded a 2-0 win over Hong Kong in their World Cup Qualifiers opener in September with Jahanbakhsh starting the game and creating the assist for Karim Ansarifard’s second goal. But, head coach Marc Wilmots has decided to drop the striker from his squad to face the Angkor Warriors and Bahrain.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran 1-0 Oman (Alireza Jahanbakhsh 32′)

Jahanbakhsh was an unused substitute in Brighton’s shock 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday and was also not involved in their 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on September 28.

However, former Belgium manager Wilmots has attacking talents like Sardar Azmoun, who has scored for Zenit St Petersburg in both their UEFA Champions League 2019-20 fixtures, and Mehdi Taremi, who has been in good form for Portugal’s Rio Ave FC, at his disposal.

IR Iran’s 23-member squad for October’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

GOALKEEPERS: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Rashid Mazaheri (Tractor), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan)

DEFENDERS: Ramin Rezaeian (Al Shahania SC), Majid Hosseini (Trabzonspor), Milad Mohammadi (Gent), Siavash Yazdani (Esteghlal), Mohammadhossein Kananizadegan (Persepolis), Morteza Pouraliganji (Al Arabi), Mohammad Naderi (Persepolis), Morteza Manouri (Sepahan)

MIDFIELDERS: Omid Ebrahimi (Al Ahli, Qatar), Masoud Shojaei (Tractor), Ahmad Nourollahi (Persepolis), Ashkan Dejagah (Tractor), Ali Karimi (Esteghlal), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis), Ehsan Haji Safi (Tractor Sazi), Mehrdad Mohammadi (Desportivo Aves)

FORWARDS: Mehdi Taremi (Rio Ave), Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St Petersburg), Karim Ansarifard (Al Sailiya), Mohammad Mohebbi (Sepahan)