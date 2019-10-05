Veteran Ahmed Khalil returns to UAE squad for 2022 World Cup Qualifiers against Indonesia, Thailand

Veteran forward Ahmed Khalil has returned to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) squad ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties against ASEAN sides Indonesia and Thailand.

UAE are set to host Indonesia at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai in their first World Cup Qualifiers game of October on 10th before before travelling to Pathum Thani to face Thailand at the Thammasat Stadium on October 15.

The Whites had recorded a 2-1 win over Malaysia in their opening match of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round and the return of Khalil, who had missed that win, will boost the Emiratis further.

Our National Team Official List for the matches against Indonesia and Thailand, in the joint preliminary qualifications of FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 #AsianQualifiers pic.twitter.com/hfa21O1YpL — UAEFA (@uaefa_ae) October 2, 2019

UAE’s 26-member squad for October’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

GOALKEEPERS: Ali Khasif (Al Jazira) Khalid Eisa (Al Ain), Mohamed Al Shamsi (Al Wahda)

DEFENDERS: Hassan Al Moharrami (Baniyas Club), Al Hassan Saleh (Al Sharjah), Mohammed Al Attas (Al Jazira), Walid Abbas (Shabab Al Ahli), Mohammed Shaker (Al Ain), Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Hamdan Al Kamali (Al Wahda), Mohammed Barqesh (Al Wahda)

MIDFIELDERS: Salim Rashid (Al Jazira), Abdullah Ramadan (Al Jazira), Omar Abdulrahman (Al Jazira), Majed Suroor (Al Sharjah), Ahmed Barman (Al Ain), Tariq Ahmed (Al Nasr), Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Jazira), Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Ali Saleh (Al Wasl)

FORWARDS: Ali Mabkhout (Al Jazira), Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Jassem Yaqoub (Al Nasr)