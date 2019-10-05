Injured Chanathip Songkrasin a doubt for Thailand’s 2022 World Cup Qualifiers tie against UAE

Thailand superstar Chanathip Songkrasin is a doubt for Changsuek’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie against United Arab Emirates (UAE) to be held on October 15.

Akira Nishino’s Thailand are set to face Congo in an international friendly at the Leo Stadium in Pathum Thani on October 10 before facing UAE in a crucial World Cup Qualifiers fixture at the Thammasat Stadium five days later.

China 0-1 Thailand – Chanathip goal

However, the War Elephants have been given a major headache after Chanathip, one of their most influential stars, has picked up a knock during training with his club Consadole Sapporo.

He was part of the 33-man preliminary squad named by Nishino for the matches against Congo and UAE.

According to reports, the 24-year-old attacking midfielder picked up a knock during warm up before Consadole’s J1 League fixture against Gamba Osaka at the Panasonic Stadium Suita on Friday.

Chanathip was an unused substitute on the bench as Consadole suffered a 5-0 hammering at the hands of Gamba Osaka.

Supachok Sarachart finishes lovely team goal in Thailand’s 0-3 win over Indonesia

Thailand are currently top in Group G of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round after collecting four points from two matches. UAE, meanwhile are second, after winning their opener against Malaysia, who also have three points having played two matches.

Vietnam, with a draw from their opener, and Indonesia, who suffered two defeats in as many matches, are fourth and fifth respectively in the group.