IR Iran guarantee 3,500 female football fans for 2022 World Cup Qualifiers tie against Cambodia

IR Iran have reportedly guaranteed that 3,500 female football fans will be ‘allowed’ to watch Team Melli’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie against Cambodia at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on October 10.

Iran’s ban on women attending men’s sporting events has come under intense scrutiny worldwide after a female fan, Sahar Khodayari, had recently died after setting herself on fire following her arrest for trying to defy the ban.

“Conforming to the promises of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) and the explicit demand of FIFA, Iranian women can attend the match [against Indonesia],” Iran’s official news agency Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

“The ticket office had initially reserved one section in the stands for women, but “the tickets sold out in less than an hour,” IRNA said (via AFP)

“When three additional sections were reserved, those seats sold out “straight away”, meaning “the presence of 3,500 female Iranian fans is guaranteed,” reports from Iran said.

The Azadi Stadium which will host the World Cup Qualifiers tie against the ASEAN side has a seating capacity of around 100,000.

FIFA had demanded last month that Iran allow women entry for national and international football matches, following the death of Khodayari, and threatened the country with sanctions if they do not conform to the demand.

Marc Wilmots’ Team Melli had defeated Hong Kong 2-0 in their opening match of 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round while Cambodia, had held Hong Kong to a 1-1 draw in their opener before going down 1-0 to Bahrain in Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium.