Vietnam name 25-man squad for 2022 World Cup Qualifiers ties against Malaysia and Indonesia

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has shortlisted 25 players for their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties against Malaysia and Indonesia to be held this month.

The Golden Dragons are set to host Malaysia at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on October 10 followed by an away tie against Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions are still looking for their first win of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round after being held to a goalless draw by Thailand in their opener at the Thammasat Stadium last month.

They are in Group G of the qualification event which also features Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Vietnam’s 25-man squad for October’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

GOALKEEPERS: Dang Van Lam (Muangthong United), Nguyen Tuan Manh (Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN), Pham Van Cuong (Quang Nam)

DEFENDERS: Tran Van Kien (Hanoi FC), Nguyen Thanh Chung (Hanoi FC), Do Duy Manh (Hanoi), Nguyen Huu Tuan (Ho Chi Minh City FC), Doan Van Hau (SC Heerenveen), Pham Xuan Manh (SLNA), Que Ngoc Hai (Viettel), Bui Tien Dung (Viettel)

MIDFIELDERS: Nguyen Tuan Anh (HAGL), Vu Van Thanh (HAGL), Nguyen Phong Hong Duy (HAGL), Pham Duc Huy (Hanoi FC), Nguyen Quang Hai (Hanoi FC), Do Hung Dung (Hanoi FC), Nguyen Huy Hung (Quang Nam), Nguyen Trong Hoang (Viettel)

FORWARDS: Nguyen Van Toan (HAGL), Nguyen Cong Phuong (Sint Truidense VV), Nguyen Anh Duc (Becamex Binh Duong), Nguyen Viet Phong (Viettel), Nguyen Trong Hung (Thanh Hoa), Nguyen Tien Linh (Becamex Binh Duong)

(Photo courtesy: Vietnam Football Federation)