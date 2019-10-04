Indonesia consider moving World Cup Qualifiers against Vietnam from Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

Indonesia are considering moving their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie against Vietnam to be held this month away from Jakarta’s Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

The 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round fixture was originally scheduled to be held at the Bung Karno Stadium on October 15, five days after Simon McMenemy’s team face United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai.

However, the fan violence which occurred during their World Cup Qualifiers opener against Malaysia at the 77,193-seater venue has forced the PSSI to reconsider moving the match to another stadium.

The match against Malaysia on September 5 was brought to a temporary halt around the 75-minute mark when the Indonesian fans began throwing the likes of flares and water bottles at the away section.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) had lodged an official complaint to the AFC and FIFA regarding the crowd trouble.

And with PSSI fearful that any more fan violence would affect their reputation and dim their chances with the bid to host the 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup, they are contemplating holding the Vietnam tie at a different venue.

The stadium being considered is the Kapten I Wayan Dipta Stadium which is home to Indonesia Liga 1 outfit Bali United.

The stadium have a much reduced capacity of around 23,000 compared to the sprawling Bung Karno Stadium, but PSSI will be forced to host their next qualifiers tie away from Jakarta to avoid further punishments from the football’s governing bodies.