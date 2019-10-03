Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge to return to Philippines squad for World Cup Qualifiers against China PR

Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is expected to return to the Philippines national team for October’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie against China PR.

Philippines had suffered a 5-2 defeat to Syria in the opening match of their 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round before recording a 4-1 win over Guam away at Dededo in their second match.

However, it was Bangkok United shot-stopper Michael Falkesgaard who kept the goal for the Azkals in the two World Cup Qualifiers with HB Koge’s Kevin Ray Mendoza serving as his deputy after Etheridge picked up a hamstring injury.

But, according to Inquirer Sports, the 29-year-old is set to return to keep the Philippines goal after recovering from the injury. Philippines host China in their third qualification fixture at the Panaad Stadium on October 15.

The report also says that 21-year-old Elias Mordal, a Norwegian-Filipino footballer who plays as a right-back for Brattvag IL in Norway, will also make the squad for October’s game, according to Azkals general manager Dan Palami.

Meanwhile, Michael Kempter, the 24-year-old FC Zurich full-back born in Switzerland to a Swiss father and Filipino mother, is expected to be eligible for November’s qualifiers against Syria and the Maldives.