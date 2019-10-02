Huge blow for Vietnam as midfielder Luong Xuan Truong ruled out for nine months

Vietnam midfielder Luong Xuan Truong is expected to be ruled out for around nine months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the national team’s training camp.

The 24-year-old Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) player was part of Park Hang-seo’s national team squad for this month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties against Malaysia and Indonesia, but picked up the injury during the training camp in Hanoi.

GOAL! 1-1 Vietnam Xuan Truong converts the penalty to put Vietnam on the scoreboard.#AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/gbeiwSiVK4 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 23, 2018

Reports from Vietnam say Xuan Truong suffered the ACL injury after colliding with one of his teammates on Monday and was unable to walk due to pain in his knee. The midfielder underwent tests on Tuesday which confirmed a torn ACL that will keep him out of the game for around nine months.

That would mean that the midfielder will miss all the matches of Vietnam in the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round which will run until June 2020.

However, Vietnam national team doctor Tran Anh Tuan has set the recovery period for Xuan Truong to be around 5 to 6 months.

Xuan Truong was an unused substitute in Vietnam’s goalless draw against Thailand in the opening match of the World Cup Qualifiers last month. He is currently plying his trade in the V.League 1 with HAGL after returning from an unsuccessful loan spell at Thai League 1 champions Buriram United.

Vietnam are slated to play Malaysia at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on October 10 before flying to Jakarta to face Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on October 15.

(Photos courtesy: VNExpress, Sport5)