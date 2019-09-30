Valencia young gun Lee Kang-in set to star alongside Son Heung-min in Asian qualifiers

Valencia’s rising star Lee Kang-in is in line to win his second cap for Korea Republic after being named in coach Paulo Bento’s 25-man squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Sri Lanka and DPR Korea.

The 18-year-old – who won the Golden Ball as the best player at the FIFA U-20 World Cup earlier this year – has made a bright start to the 2019/20 season and recently scored his first professional goal for Valencia in a 3-3 draw with Getafe.

A DAY TO REMEMBER‼️@theKFA starlet Lee Kang-in is now just the second 🇰🇷 South Korean to score in @LaLigaEN after netting his first goal for @valenciacf_en… and he’s still only 18! #LaLiga #LaLigaSantander #ValenciaGetafe #LibertexDerbyhttps://t.co/hAZuxcxxSD — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) September 25, 2019

There are high hopes surrounding Lee and, after making his senior international debut in a friendly against Georgia on September 19, the midfielder is in line to feature once more next month against Sri Lanka and DPR Korea with the games also doubling up as qualifiers for AFC Asian Cup 2023.

Lee could form a formidable double act in the final third alongside Tottenham star Son Heung-min, with both of them contributing to the South Koreans’ seven Europe-based players, which also include Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-jo, Red Bull Salzburg winger Hwang Hee-chan and Freiburg’s Kwon Chang-hoon.

There are several fresh faces in the squad with Lee joined by Paik Seung-ho, Na Sang-ho and Lee Dong-gyeong, all 23 or younger and with less than ten caps to their names.

Bento will also be looking to see what Lee Jae-ik can offer at this level with the Al Rayyan defender in line to win his first cap, having been part of the side that finished as runners-up at the U-20 World Cup.

The Taegeuk Warriors entertain Sri Lanka on October 10 before travelling across the border to face neighbours DPR Korea five days later in what will be an intriguing encounter.

GOALKEEPERS: Kim Seung-gyu (Vissel Kobe), Jo Hyeon-woo (Daegu FC), Gu Sung-yun (Consadole Sapporo)

DEFENDERS: Kim Young-gwon (Gamba Osaka), Kim Min-jae (Beijing Guoan), Park Ji-soo (Guangzhou Evergrande), Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Jin-su, Lee Yong (all Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Lee Jae-ik (Al Rayyan), Hong Chul (Suwon Samsung Bluewings), Kim Moon-hwan (Busan IPark)

MIDFIELDERS: Jung Woo-young (Al Sadd), Paik Seung-ho (Darmstadt 98), Hwang In-beom (Vancouver Whitecaps), Lee Kang-in (Valencia), Kwon Chang-hoon (Freiburg), Lee Jae-sung (Holstein Kiel), Nam Tae-hee (Al Sadd), Lee Dong-gyeong Ulsan Hyundai), Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Hwang Hee-chan (Red Bull Salzburg), Na Sang-ho (FC Tokyo)

FORWARDS: Kim Shin-wook (Shanghai Shenhua), Hwang Ui-jo (Bordeaux)