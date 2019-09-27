Teerasil Dangda returns to Thailand squad for Congo friendly and World Cup Qualifiers tie against UAE

Veteran striker Teerasil Dangda has returned to Thailand national team ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month.

Thailand head coach Akira Nishino had only named one recognised striker, Supachai Jaided, in his final squad for September’s 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round ties following injuries to Muangthong United duo Teerasil and Adisak Kraisorn.

The Japanese tactician has now welcomed back 31-year-old Teerasil as well as 17-year-old Buriram United striker Suphanat Mueanta to join Supachai in the striking department. Full-back Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri of Buriram United also returns to the 23-strong squad.

However, Nishino will be without the services of Oita Trinita attacker Thitipan Puangchan who had picked up an injury during the War Elephants’ goalless draw against Vietnam in their qualifiers opener on September 5 and missed the 3-0 over Indonesia five days later.

Thailand, ranked 114th in the FIFA World Rankings, are scheduled to play an international friendly match against Congo on October 10 before facing UAE in the World Cup Qualifiers at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani on October 15.

Thailand’s 23-member squad for October’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

GOALKEEPERS: Kawin Thamsatchanan (Oud-Heverlee Leuven), Siwarak Tedsungnoen (Buriram United), Chatchai Budprom (BG Pathum United)

DEFENDERS: Adisorn Promrak (Muangthong United), Pansa Hemviboon (Buriram United), Theerathon Bunmathan (Yokohama F. Marinos), Narubadin Weerawatnodom (Buriram United), Nitipong Selanon (Port FC), Manuel Bihr (Bangkok United), Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri (Buriram United), Elias Dolah (Port FC)

MIDFIELDERS: Sasalak Haiprakhon (Buriram United), Sivakorn Tiatrakul (Chiangrai United), Bordin Phala (Port FC), Chanathip Songkrasin (Consadole Sapporo), Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul (Chiangrai United), Tanaboon Kesarat (Port FC), Ekanit Panya (Chiangrai United), Sarach Yooyen (Muangthong United), Supachok Sarachat (Buriram United)

FORWARDS: Teerasil Dangda (Muangthong United), Suphanat Mueanta (Buriram United), Supachai Jaided (Buriram United)

(Photo courtesy: Muangthong United)