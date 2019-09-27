Indonesia name 25-strong squad for 2022 World Cup Qualifiers against UAE, Vietnam

Indonesia head coach Simon McMenemy has called up 25 players for Tim Garuda’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties to be held in the month of October.

McMenemy’s men are slated to face United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on October 10 followed by a match against ASEAN neighbours Vietnam at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on October 15.

Indonesia had suffered 3-2 and 3-0 defeats to Malaysia and Thailand respectively in their opening matches of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round campaign, but the PSSI have kept their faith in Scottish tactician McMenemy.

Supachok Sarachart finishes lovely team goal in Thailand’s 0-3 win over Indonesia

Newcomers to the squad include goalkeeper Wawan Hendrawan of Bali United, midfielder Wawan Febrianto from Tira Persikabo, Dendi Santoso of Arema FC and forward Lerby Eliandry from Borneo FC.

The players will gather in Jakarta on October 1 and fly to the UAE the next day where they will continue their preparations. Defender Manahati Lestusen is only expected to join the squad on October 2 in Emirates as his family was affected by the recent earthquake in Indonesia.

Indonesia’s 25-member squad for October’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

GOALKEEPERS: Andritany Ardhiyasa, Wawan Hendrawan, Muhammad Ridho

DEFENDERS: Ricky Fajrin, Hansamu Yama, Yanto Basna, Manahati Lestusen, Putu Gede, Novri Setiawan, Abduh Lestaluhu, Rezaldi Hehanusa

MIDFIELDERS: Andik Vermansah, Evan Dimas, Arthur Bonai, Stefano Lilipaly, Zulfiandi, Riko Simanjuntak, Hanif Sjahbandi, Dendi Santoso, Bayu Pradana, Wawan Febrianto, Saddil Ramdani

FORWARDS: Beto Goncalves, Irfan Bachdim, Lerby Eliandry

