16-year-old Farhan Zulkifli in Tatsuma Yoshida’s 23-man Singapore squad for October’s World Cup Qualifiers

Singapore national team head coach Tastuma Yoshida has named a 23-strong squad for the Lions’ 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties to be held in October.

Singapore are set to face Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on October 10 and Uzbekistan at National Stadium in Kallang on October 15 in Group D of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round.

They will also play Jordan in a friendly match in Amman on October 5. Singapore were held to a 2-2 draw by Yemen in their World Cup Qualifiers opener on September 5 before they defeated Palestine 2-1 on September 10.

And Japanese tactician Yoshida has made two changes to the squad that took part in the September’s qualification matches. Geylang international midfielder Firdaus Kasman and 16-year-old Hougang United winger Farhan Zulkifli are the fresh additions to the Singapore roster.

Farhan had become the second-youngest goal scorer in the Singapore Premier League at 16 years and 231 days old when he scored for Hougang in a 2-0 win over Home United back in June 2019.

Singapore’s 23-member squad for October’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

GOALKEEPERS: Hassan Sunny (Army United), Izwan Mahbud (Nongbua Pitchaya), Zharfan Rohaizad (Young Lions)

DEFENDERS: Amirul Adli (Tampines Rovers), Baihakki Khaizan (Trat FC), Darren Teh (Geylang International), Irfan Fandi (BG Pathum United), Nazrul Nazari (Hougang United), Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang FA), Shakir Hamzah (Kedah FA), Zulqarnaen Suzliman (Young Lions)

MIDFIELDERS: Farhan Zulkifli (Hougang United), Firdaus Kasman (Geylang International), Hami Syahin (Home United), Hariss Harun (Johor Darul Ta’zim), Shahdan Sulaiman (Tampines Rovers), Yasir Hanapi (Tampines Rovers)

FORWARDS: Fareez Farhan (Geylang International), Faris Ramli (Hougang United), Gabriel Quak (Warriors FC), Hazzuwan Halim (Balestier Khalsa), Ikhsan Fandi (Raufoss IL), Shawal Anuar (Geylang International)

