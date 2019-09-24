Vadim Abramov returns as Uzbekistan head coach to replace Hector Cuper

Vadim Abramov will return as the head coach of the Uzbekistan national team after the Uzbekistan Football Association sacked Hector Cuper the other day.

Abramov was in charge of the Uzbekistan national team during the 2011 AFC Asian Cup held in Qatar and took them to the semifinals of the continental championship — their best-ever finish in the competition.

The 57-year-old was previously manager of FC Bunyodkor in Uzbekistan and has also managed the likes of Lokomotiv Tashkent, FC Pakhtakor Tashkent, FC Neftchi Fergana and Astana FC.

Abramov’s first match in charge of the White Wolves will come in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Yemen at the Pakhtakor Central Stadium in Tashkent on October 10 followed by a trip to Singapore on October 15.

Argentine coach Cuper was sacked by Uzbekistan following a 2-0 defeat to Palestine in their opening match of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round on September 5. They were also held to a goalless draw by Iraq in a friendly match on September 9 forcing UFA’s hands.

Vadim Abramov will replace Hector Cuper as Uzbekistan national team head coach! pic.twitter.com/ywkTJkTbYl — AFC (@theafcdotcom) September 24, 2019

Cuper had guided the Uzbeks to the Round of 16 of AFC Asian Cup 2019 in United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this year where they were knocked out by Australia in penalty shootouts.