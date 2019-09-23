Uzbekistan dismiss head coach Hector Cuper after FIFA World Cup Qualifiers defeat to Palestine

The Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) has terminated the contract of national team head coach Hector Cuper after a disappointing start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign.

Uzbekistan had suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Palestine in the opening match of their 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round on September 5 which was followed by a goalless draw against Iraq in a friendly match a few days later.

O‘zbekiston futbol assotsiatsiyasi Ektor Kuper hamda uning boshchiligidagi murabbiylar shtabiga O‘zbekiston milliy terma jamoasidagi faoliyati uchun minnatdorchilik bildiradi va ularga kelgusi faoliyatida omad tilaydi. https://t.co/MIldezLSG1 — O‘zbekiston FA (@UzbekistanFA) September 23, 2019

The unimpressive start to their campaign had sparked rumours regarding the job security of the Argentine coach which has now been proven correct with a statement from the UFA.

The UFA said that it had terminated the contract with head coach Cuper who had been in charge of the national team for more than a year since taking charge on August 2018.

“The UFA expresses gratitude to Cuper and his coaching staff for their work with the national team of Uzbekistan and wish them good luck in their future endeavours,” the Uzbek football body said.

63-year-old Cuper had guided Uzbekistan to the Round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 earlier this year where they lost in penalty shootouts to Australia.

The Uzbeks will face Yemen in their second World Cup Qualifiers match on October 10 followed by a match against Singapore at the National Stadium in Kallang on October 15.