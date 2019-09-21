Tickets for Vietnam vs Malaysia tie in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers sold out

The tickets for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Vietnam and Malaysia to be held next month have been already sold out!

The tie is scheduled to be held at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on October 10 and will be a repeat of the final of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup where it was Vietnam who emerged as the Southeast Asian champions.

Malaysia and Vietnam had played out a 2-2 draw at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur in the first leg of the final in December 2018, but a goal from Nguyen Anh Duc gave Vietnam a 1-0 win and the ASEAN crown at Hanoi in the second leg.

Vietnam, however, will go into the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round tie desperate for a win after they were held to a goalless draw by Thailand in their opening match.

Malaysia, meanwhile, are in fine form and defeated Indonesia 3-2 in a thriller at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta before narrowly losing to Group G favourites UAE 2-1 in Kuala Lumpur.

The match has created a considerable buzz as is proven by the reports from Vietnam regarding the sale of tickets for the game.

According to Vietnam Football Federation secretary Le Hoai Anh , 20,000 tickets for the qualification tie have been sold out.

Even though the My Dinh Stadium has a capacity of 40,000, only 35,000 seats will be made available to fans due to security reasons.

Of the 35,000, 20,000 tickets were allocated for the Vietnamese fans while 2,000 tickets will go to the away supporters. 500 tickets are reserved for people with disabilities and war veterans while the remaining 12,500 will reportedly go to FIFA, AFC and various sponsors of the event.