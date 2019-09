Park Hang-seo names 32-man Vietnam squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties against Malaysia and Indonesia

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo has called up 32 players for their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties against Malaysia and Indonesia scheduled to be held next month.

Vietnam, who were held to a goalless draw by Thailand in their opening match of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round on September 5, are set to face Malaysia and Indonesia on October 10 and 15 respectively.

The Golden Dragons will play Malaysia, in a repeat of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 finals, at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi and then travel to Jakarta to face Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium five days later.

Park has called up key players including Muangthong United goalkeeper Dang Van Lam, SC Heerenveen defender Doan Van Hau, Hanoi FC starlet Nguyen Quang Hai and Becamex Binh Duong forward Nguyen Anh Duc.

Vietnam’s 32-member preliminary squad for October’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

GOALKEEPERS: Dang Van Lam (Muangthong United), Nguyen Tuan Manh (Sanna Khanh Hoa BVN), Pham Van Cuong (Quang Nam), Tran Nguyen Manh (Song Lam Nghe An).

DEFENDERS: A Hoang (Hoang Anh Gia Lai, Tran Van Kien, Nguyen Thanh Chung, Do Duy Manh, (Ha Noi FC), Nguyen Huu Tuan (TP. Ho Chi Minh), Doan Van Hau (SC Heerenveen), Pham Xuan Manh (Song Lam Nghe An), Que Ngoc Hai, Bui Tien Dung (Viettel).

MIDFIELDERS: To Van Vu (Becamex Binh Duong), Dang Anh Tuan, Vo Huy Toan (SHB Da Nang), Nguyen Tuan Anh, Vu Van Thanh, Luong Xuan Truong, Nguyen Phong Hong Duy (Hoang Anh Gia Lai), Pham Duc Huy, Nguyen Quang Hai, Do Hung Dung (Ha Noi FC), Ngo Hoang Thinh (TP. Ho Chi Minh), Nguyen Huy Hung (Quang Nam), Nguyen Trong Hoang (Viettel).

FORWARDS: Nguyen Van Toan (Hoang Anh Gia Lai), Nguyen Cong Thanh (TP. Ho Chi Minh), Ha Minh Tuan (Quang Nam), Mac Hong Quan (Than Quang Ninh), Nguyen Cong Phuong (Sint Truidense), Nguyen Anh Duc (Becamex Binh Duong.