Indonesia head coach Simon McMenemy’s future to be decided during PSSI meeting

Indonesia have not enjoyed a good start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign suffering defeats to both Malaysia and Thailand at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta earlier this month.

Malaysia winger Mohamadou Sumareh scored a late winner to inflict a 3-2 defeat on Timnas in their 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round opener on September 5 before Akira Nishino’s Thailand recorded a comfortable 3-0 win against the hosts on September 10 in their second outing.

This has led to a section of Indonesian football fans demanding the dismissal of national team head coach Simon McMenemy, and it looks like the Persatuan Sepakbola Seluruh Indonesia (PSSI) are also considering the future of the Scottish tactician.

Passion, Pride, Honour: This is Derbi Nusantara

“We will wait for the report from Simon as the head coach. And we will also wait for the report from Danurwindo [PSSI technical director and former international],” PSSI chief executive Gusti Randa was quoted as saying by the official website of ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).

“We will have an executive committee meeting soon and we will decide on the next course of action. Whether Simon will stay or otherwise will depend on the outcome of the meeting,” the PSSI official added.

The exco meeting of the PSSI is slated to take place later this month before Indonesia resume their World Cup Qualifiers campaign next month when they face United Arab Emirates (UAE) on October 10 and ASEAN champions Vietnam on October 15.

First win in a World Cup qualifier for Thailand as they beat Indonesia 3-0

41-year-old McMenemy was only named the head coach of Indonesia last December taking over from Bima Sakti after a disastrous AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign.