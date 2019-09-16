WATCH: Derbi Nusantara – A special look at Malaysia and Indonesia’s fiery rivalry

Derby games always add to the excitement and thrill of football. All nations which play the sport have at least one such game, whether it is a domestic rivalry or an international showdown. One such derby is the Derbi Nusantara, a special encounter between Malaysia and Indonesia which goes beyond the pitch. Here’s a special look at their most recent encounter.



September 5, 2019, saw two Southeast Asian rivals come together to write the latest chapter of their fearsome rivalry. Malaysia and Indonesia were drawn against each other when the draws for the FIFA World Cup Asian second-round qualifiers were made. The pair played first of their two matches earlier this month, and it did not disappoint.

The build-up to the latest Derbi Nusantara was fiery. Fans clashed outside the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium before the match, while some equally violent incidents took places once the game was underway.

On the pitch, however, the two teams played a fantastic game of football – full of twists and turns at every quarter.

Indonesia took the lead through Beto Goncalves before substituted Mohamadou Sumareh levelled the match. Beto scored again for Tim Garuda before Syafiq Ahmad brought Harimau Malaya back on terms. Sumareh then popped up in the ninety-seventh minute to score the winner, giving Malaysia the three points and the bragging rights.

The latest chapter of Derbi Nusantara had a little bit of everything – goals galore, fan frenzy, last-minute action, and more – showcasing once more why it is one of the fiercest matches in the world football.