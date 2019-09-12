Kuwait head coach Romeo Jozak sacked after 3-0 defeat to Australia in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Kuwait Football Association have sacked head coach Romeo Jozak following a 3-0 defeat to Australia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers last Tuesday.

Kuwait had demolished Nepal 7-0 in their opening match of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round on September 5, but a brace from Mathew Leckie and another from Aaron Mooy had seen them lose 3-0 to the Socceroos at Kuwait City in their second match on September 10.

This has led to the Kuwait FA’s decision to dismiss the Croatian coach from his role as the head coach of Kuwait.

رفعت اللجنة الفنية في الإتحاد الكويتي لكرة القدم توصية إلى مجلس ادارة الاتحاد بإقالة مدرب منتخب الكويت الوطني الأول الكرواتي د. روميو جوزاك من منصبه وكذلك اقالة جهازه المعاون الكرواتي، وذلك في الاجتماع الذي عقد مساء اليوم الاربعاء.#KuwaitFA pic.twitter.com/beAfVBJy3k — KuwaitFA (@KuwaitFA) September 11, 2019

“The Technical Committee of the Kuwait Football Association has recommended to the Board of Directors of the federation to dismiss the coach of the senior Kuwaiti national team. Romeo Jozak and his Croatian assistant were dismissed at a meeting Wednesday evening,” the Kuwait FA said.

Kuwait are in Group B of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers along with Australia, Jordan, Nepal and Chinese Taipei. They are scheduled to face Jordan in their third qualification match at the Amman International Stadium on October 10.

46-year-old Jozak had taken charge of the Kuwait national team in July 2018 after a stint as manager of Polish Ekstraklasa giants Legia Warsaw.