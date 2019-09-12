Uzbekistan sack Hector Cuper following shock 2-0 defeat to Palestine – Reports

Argentine tactician Hector Cuper has been fired from his position as the head coach of the Uzbekistan national football team, according to reports.

Uzbekistan had suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Palestine in their opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round campaign at the Faisal Al Husseini International Stadium in Al Ram on September 5.

They then followed it up with a goalless draw against Egypt in an international friendly match at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Monday. The Uzbeks are in Group D of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers along with Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Palestine and Singapore.

63-year-old Cuper had taken charge of the Uzbekistan national team in August 2018 and took the nation to the Round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 earlier this year where they lost in penalty shootouts to Australia.

In his previous assignment, the former Argentina international defender had guided Egypt to their first FIFA World Cup appearance since 1990, however, he was removed from his post following three defeats in the group stages of the tournament in Russia last summer.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Japan 0-1 Uzbekistan – Eldor Shomurodov (40′)

Uzbekistan are scheduled to face Yemen in their second World Cup Qualifiers match on October 10 followed by a tie against Singapore at the National Stadium in Kallang on October 15.