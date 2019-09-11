Watch: Keisuke Honda’s motivational speech to Cambodia players before FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bahrain

Cambodia are playing a much more attractive brand of football under new manager Keisuke Honda. The Japan international took over as the national team boss last year and a glimpse into his managerial style has now been released online.

Keisuke Honda gave an incredible speech to his Cambodia side before their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bahrain. The same speech has now been released online for the fans to see.

You can see what the Japan star says to his players here:

Cambodia football is changing from heart 🇰🇭Keisuke HondaMetfone Cambodian LeagueCNCC – គណៈកម្មការប្រកួតបាល់ទាត់ជាតិកម្ពុជាFootball Cambodia Posted by Soltilo Angkor FC on Sunday, September 8, 2019

The full transcript of Honda’s speech is as follows:

“We shouldn’t give up this style. We do this style [across] all games. This is your style. This is your future. I’m sure if you keep it this way, everyone will watch you.

“Cambodia is changing. A lot of people contact me about you guys, what you have done well so far. And everyone would say to me that maybe at the next stage against a strong team, you guys have to stay back all ninety minutes and [get] only 1 or 2 chances on counter-attack? But I told them ‘No, we don’t do this.'”

“Again, I’m not talking about quality. Not quality. I’m not talking about mistakes. I never told you about mistakes. But if you are afraid, I think I will be angry. If you are not afraid to play our style, I respect you.

“That’s us. That’s our discipline.”

Cambodia drew their opening FIFA World Cup qualifier against Hong Kong by a scoreline of 1-1. However, the Angkor Warriors did go down against Bahrain by a narrow margin of 1-0. Despite that, the ASEAN side were praised for going toe-to-toe with the opposition.

Keisuke Honda’s men, however, are faced with two daunting fixtures up next. They play IR Iran on October 10 before facing Iraq on October 15.