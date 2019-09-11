Indonesia fans start #SimonOut petition after horrible start to 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Indonesia have had the worst possible start to their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign as they have lost both of their opening matches.

Indonesia first welcomed arch-rivals Malaysia to the Gelora Bung Karno to start their qualifying campaign. In what was a well-fought match, Malaysia came out on top 3-2 courtesy a 97th-minute winner from Mohamadou Sumareh.

Thailand visited the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium next and they went back with three points as well. Indonesia fans would have hoped that Simon McMenemy’s boys would try and turn things around in their second consecutive home match, but they ended up losing 3-0.

Two goals from Supachok Sarachat and a penalty from Theerathon Bunmathan ensured the War Elephants get their first win of the qualifying campaign while Indonesia suffer their second defeat in a row. Reportedly, there were chants of ‘Simon Out’ during the Thailand vs Indonesia encounter.

And now fans have started a #SimonOut petition on change.org, requesting Indonesia’s football governing body, PSSI to sack McMenemy. The former Philippines manager was appointed as the head coach of the team in December 2018, replacing Bima Sakti at the helm of affairs.

However, fans now want to see his back only 10 months into the Indonesia job.