WATCH: Indian football team’s Viking Clap celebration with fans after historic draw vs Qatar

Indian football team surprised everyone with their gritty performance vs Qatar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as they earned a hard-fought draw.

With the 0-0 result, India also became the only team after Brazil, Argentina and Colombia to earn a clean sheet against Qatar this year. They are now also the only Asian team to avoid a defeat against the Asian champions in 2019.

And as had become the norm recently, the Indian team celebrated with the ‘Viking Clap’ in front of the travelling away support at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. Here are various angles of the celebration.

MASSIVE SHOUTOUT💥 to all the fans at the stadium🏟 and to the ones that supported us from back at home🙇🏽‍♂️🙌🏽

💙#BackTheBlue💙#QATIND ⚔ #WCQ 🌏🏆 #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/fhOT622KNG — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 10, 2019

The 0-0 draw has given the Indian team a chance to finish at least second in their group and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup.