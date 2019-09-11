Fans salute India as they hold Asian champions Qatar for a 0-0 draw

Indian football team exceeded expectations as they managed to hold Asian champions Qatar for a 0-0 draw in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at Doha.

India were coming off a close 2-1 defeat against Oman and were without their most important player in Sunil Chhetri. Qatar, on the other hand, had just beaten Afghanistan 6-0 to start their qualifying campaign.

However, India held on and managed to earn a point against the reigning AFC Asian Cup champions. The Maroons have been in great form recently and only Brazil, Argentina and Colombia had managed to keep a clean sheet against them in 2019.

But India joined that elite list yesterday and fans can’t have enough of it.

Dear India, THAT is my team and THOSE are my boys! Cannot describe how proud I am at this moment. Not a big result for the table, but in terms of a fight, as big as it can get. Huge credit to the coaching staff and the dressing room. #QATIND — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) September 10, 2019

Jai Hind!! 🙏🏻💪🏼🇮🇳 We dream and it’s our Dream together INDIA!! Proud of my boys and proud of the fans!! Thanks to all who believe & support us all. We all are together & We will achieve the dream together!! #FIFAWCQ2022 #QATIND #BackTheBlue 🐯 https://t.co/UxJOcuuOEf — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) September 10, 2019

Of course, in the bigger scheme of things, a 0-0 result doesn’t mean much. It is only India’s first point in the #AsianQualifiers. But, for a 103-ranked side to hold a team ranked 62nd in the world, an Asian champion, to a goalless draw, is an indication of a good fight. #QATIND — Manasi Pathak (@ThatUnitedLady) September 10, 2019

Just to know about the magnitude of today’s performance Asian Champions Qatar have failed to score against only 4 teams in 2019: 1. Columbia

2. Brazil

3. Argentina

And now

4 India! #QATIND — Abhinav kaka (@kabhinav08) September 10, 2019

What a massive result for India! We get our first point in the qualifiers with a goalless draw against Asian champion Qatar.

Cheers for the Men In Blue#QATIND ⚔ #WCQ 🌏🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/dtOh6uekNM — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) September 10, 2019

Absolutely bloody Brilliant @IndianFootball and as for @GurpreetGK …….Heroic!! And in front of Xavi no less #QATIND pic.twitter.com/IH31hp1sge — Joe Morrison (@joefooty) September 10, 2019

In Oct last year, our draw against China (FIFA #76) was considered a historic milestone. Qatar are current AFC Asian Cup Champs and FIFA #62. This point is worth 10 and @IndianFootball is growing up fast! #QATIND pic.twitter.com/KhDI8mKNMV — Varun Mundkur (@varunmundkur) September 11, 2019

Still can’t get over the feeling of getting one point against the Asian Champions! We have to capitalise on this effort. The only way forward is getting better and putting better performances #IndianFootball #BlueTigers #QATIND #WCQ2022 #AsianQualifiers https://t.co/flwsLG1g6K — Devdeep Dutta (@devdeepdcube) September 11, 2019

It takes grit, it takes determination and a bit of luck. India have held the Asian Champions @QFA_EN to a 0-0 draw on their own home turf. @IndianFootball goalkeeper @GurpreetGK was on fire under the bar last night. Brilliant result after the disappointment against Oman. #QATIND — Virén Ferrão (@VirenFerrao) September 11, 2019