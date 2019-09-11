FIFA WC Asian Qualifiers |

Fans salute India as they hold Asian champions Qatar for a 0-0 draw

Indian football team exceeded expectations as they managed to hold Asian champions Qatar for a 0-0 draw in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at Doha.

India were coming off a close 2-1 defeat against Oman and were without their most important player in Sunil Chhetri. Qatar, on the other hand, had just beaten Afghanistan 6-0 to start their qualifying campaign.

However, India held on and managed to earn a point against the reigning AFC Asian Cup champions. The Maroons have been in great form recently and only Brazil, Argentina and Colombia had managed to keep a clean sheet against them in 2019.

But India joined that elite list yesterday and fans can’t have enough of it.

 

