India become first Asian team to avoid defeat vs Asian Cup champions Qatar in 2019

India defied all odds to come back with a point against AFC Asian Cup champions Qatar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Having lost their first match of the qualifying campaign 2-1 to Oman and without their most prolific goalscorer in Sunil Chhetri, few expected India to earn even a point against the Asian champions. Qatar, on the other hand, were fresh off a 6-0 hammering of Afghanistan.

Moreover, only Brazil, Argentina and Colombia had managed to keep a clean sheet against an impressive Qatar attack in 2019. However, Igor Stimac’s men exceeded expectations by managing to hold the Maroons to a goalless draw.

The 0-0 draw also made India the first Asian side to avoid defeat vs Qatar in 2019. Their feat becomes all the more incredible when we consider the fact that Asian heavyweights like Japan, South Korea, Iraq and Saudi Arabia failed to get anything out of their encounters against the AFC Asian Cup champions this year.