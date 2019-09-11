Mathew Leckie at the double as Socceroos see off Kuwait

Australia made a fuss-free start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign on Tuesday as Mathew Leckie’s brace helped the Socceroos to a 3-0 win over Kuwait.

Australia took just seven minutes to open the scoring at the Al Kuwait Sports Club Stadium, although they did benefit from a huge slice of luck.

With Kuwait struggling to clear their lines at an Aaron Mooy corner, Jackson Irvine drove the ball back towards goal and it fortuitously ricocheted off Leckie into goal, with the Socceroos captain looking bemused at the way he racked up his 10th international goal.

But it was no fluke as he doubled his tally on the half-hour mark with the same combination once again working wonders to the visitors.

Irvine showed good leap to meet another Mooy corner and head it on into the danger zone, where Leckie reacted quickest to lash home a shot on the turn from three yards out.

And, seven minutes before halftime, the Socceroos made sure of the victory when opposition goalkeeper Sulaiman Abdulghafour came off his line to claim a Rhyan Grant cross but flapped at it and the ball eventually broke to Mooy, who expertly finished into the top corner from the edge of the box for Australia’s third.