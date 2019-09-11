Elkeson nets debut double as China PR run riot against Maldives

Elkeson had an international debut to remember as he netted twice in China PR’s 5-0 rout of Maldives in the second round of qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It was Wu Xi who got the Chinese on their way four minutes after the half-hour mark, as he made a darting run to get ahead of a defender and meet Li Lei’s left-wing cross with a glancing header into the far corner.

Just before halftime, a searching ball by Hao Junmin was put into the box by Li then further helped on by Yang Xu, and it was Wu Lei who put the ball into the back of the net with a stooping header to double his side’s advantage.

The match was then effectively over in the 64th minute when Yang sent Mohamed Faisal the wrong way from the penalty spot, after the towering striker had been shoved in the back by Hussain Nihan inside the area.

And this point, the only thing missing was a goal on his first cap for Elkeson but that finally arrived in the 83rd minute as he made no mistake from 12 yards after China were awarded another spot-kick, in an incident that also saw Akram Abdul Ghanee sent off for a second yellow.

Then, in the first minute of injury-time, it got even better for Elkeson as some brilliant work from Wei Shihao saw him wriggle his way free down the left and slide a neat layoff across the face of goal, leaving his debuting team-mate with a simple tap-in for his second in the red of China.