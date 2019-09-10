Son Heung-min and Korea Republic get off to winning start in World Cup qualifiers

Son Heung-min and Korea Republic got their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign off to a winning start as they beat Group H opponents Turkmenistan 2-0 on Tuesday.

The South Koreans only had to wait until the 13th minute to break the deadlock at the Kopetdag Stadium when a Lee Yong cross from the right was cleared straight to Na Sang-ho, who found the back of the net with a clinical finish for his first international goal.

Despite dominating proceedings, the Taegeuk Warriors struggled to add to their tally and secure the result for much of the tie.

But, with eight minutes remaining, Jung Woo-young stepped up to produce a moment of brilliance as he lined up a freekick from 25 yards out and unleashed a rocket that had Mammet Orazmuhammedow beaten all ends up to put the result beyond doubt.

Korea Republic are back in qualifying action next month when they take on Sri Lanka and DPR Korea on October 10 and 15 respectively.

TURKMENISTAN: Mammet Orazmuhammedow, Guycmyray Annagulyyew, Sohrat Soyunow, Mekan Saparow, Serdar Annaorazow, Wezirgeldi Ylyasow, Serdar Geldiyew, Myrat Yagsyyew (Yhlas Magtymow 81’), Artur Geworkyan (Merdan Gurbanow 57’), Arslanmyrat Amanow, Wahyt Orazsahedow.

KOREA REPUBLIC: Kim Seung-gyu, Lee Yong, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Hwang In-beom, Jung Woo-young, Na Sang-ho, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo (Kim Shin-wook 82’).

