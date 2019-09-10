WATCH: Ali Mabkhout adds another as UAE take 2-1 lead vs Malaysia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match

Malaysia welcomed the United States Emirates for a Group G 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

The hosts took a stunning lead, just about 30 seconds into the match as Syafiq Ahmad sent in a powerful header from a cross from Matthew Davies. Malaysia continued to look the better side in the match as Syafiq, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, and Safawi Rasid, all came close to doubling their lead.

However, their failure to put the game to bed gave UAE an opportunity to fight back and Ali Mabkhout scored the equaliser for them just two minutes before the half-time whistle. Malaysia were still hopeful going into the break but UAE’s #7 came back to haunt them in the second half as well.

#UAE get #AsianQualifiers off to winning start with come-from-behind 2-1 win v. #Malaysia. As so often, Ali Mabkhout comes through, gets brace.pic.twitter.com/UcKhcLntWE — John McAuley (@_JMcAuley) September 10, 2019

Shahrul Saad missed a long ball played from the defence which ran on through to Ali Mabkhout, who shrugged off Adam Nor Azlin before poking it past Farizal to send UAE ahead in the 75th minute. Though Safawi hit the post shortly after that, the hosts failed to get their second goal and earn at least a point from the match.

UAE, on the other hand, open their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign with a win and all three points.