Supachok at the double as Thailand put Indonesia to the sword

Supachok Sarachat was in fine form on Tuesday as he inspired Thailand to a 3-0 win over Indonesia in the second round of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Following a goalless first half at the Gelora Bung Karno, it was Thailand who opened the scoring in the 55th minute as Supachok was afforded too much space on the edge of the area and made no mistake in curling a low shot beyond Andritany Ardhiyasa’s despairing dive.

The visitors were then awarded a penalty nine minutes later after Supachok burst into the area and was brought down by Andritany, and Theerathon Bunmathan made no mistake in emphatically converting from the spot to double his side’s lead.

Any hopes Indonesia had of mounting a late fightback were then ended in the 72nd minute and it was once again Supachok who put them to the sword, as the Buriram United man released Theerathon down the left before racing into the box to meet his return pass and coolly finish into the bottom corner.

The result means Thailand remain unbeaten in Group G but now have their first win after last week’s 0-0 draw with Vietnam, while Indonesia have suffered back-to-back defeats following a last-gasp 3-2 loss to Malaysia last time out.

INDONESIA: Andritany Ardhiyasa, Yustinus Pae, Yanto Basna, Hansamu Yama, Ruben Sanadi, Manahati Lestusen, Evan Dimas, Andik Vermansyah (Saddil Ramdani 72′), Irfan Bachdim (Osas Saha 64′), Stefano Lilipaly, Beto Goncalves (Ferdinand Sinaga 87′).

THAILAND: Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Tristan Do (Narubadin Weerawatnodom 83′), Manuel Bihr, Pansa Hemviboon, Theerathon Bunmathan (Sasalak Haiprakhon 74′), Sarach Yooyen, Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul, Chanathip Songkrasin (Sivakorn Tiatrakul 76′), Ekanit Panya, Supachok Sarachat, Supachai Jaided.

Photo credit: Football Association Thailand