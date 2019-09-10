Fans in disbelief as Singapore stun Palestine to win their first 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match

Singapore caused a big upset as they got the better of Palestine in their second 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

The hosts opened the scoring through Shakir Hamzah as early as in the third minute but their lead was cancelled only 10 minutes later when Yasser Hamed Mayor equalised for Palestine.

However, Singapore were in no mood to let the match slip out of their hands as Safuwan Baharudin restored the hosts’ lead in the 39th minute. Singapore held on to the advantage for the rest of the encounter and maintained their unbeaten start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers’ campaign.

They played out a 2-2 draw with Yemen in their first match of the qualifying campaign and now sit on top of Group D with four points in two encounters. Here’s how fans reacted to Singapore’s great win.

Superb performance by Singapore to defeat Palestine. Fans at JBS were great and were treated to a brilliant display. Tactics good, intensity excellent, plenty of solid individual performances. Most importantly, the heart the team showed was incredible. #SINPLE #WCQ2022 pic.twitter.com/lYnRCliSz5 — Rhysh Roshan Rai (@RhyshRai) September 10, 2019

Wowww .. Singapore top of the table lepas menewaskan Palestine 2-1.. congrats .. walaupun baru dua perlawanan .. #singabrigade — Marzlan CheOmar (@iammco) September 10, 2019

wahhh Singapore kejutkan Palestine https://t.co/lUJMU0sxHp — Jusriadi (@jusriadi97) September 10, 2019

Singapore menang dgn palestine. Wow — akmal (@mattopoi007) September 10, 2019

Wow Singapore mng lwn Palestine, Shakir Hamzah skor. — Zulharis Ghazali (@zulharis_gh) September 10, 2019

Woooh!!! — Yuwanda Bagus S (@23ndanda) September 10, 2019

Sementara itu, Singapore berjaya kalahkan Palestine 2-1. First game dorang mampu mengikat Yemen 2-2. Boleh tahan padu Singapore — N I C K E L 🌺 (@AhmadHaziq96) September 10, 2019

DAMN. Singapore 2-1 Palestine 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — s_hadi14 (@1ionsx) September 10, 2019