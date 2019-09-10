FIFA WC Asian Qualifiers |

Fans in disbelief as Singapore stun Palestine to win their first 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match

Singapore caused a big upset as they got the better of Palestine in their second 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

The hosts opened the scoring through Shakir Hamzah as early as in the third minute but their lead was cancelled only 10 minutes later when Yasser Hamed Mayor equalised for Palestine.

However, Singapore were in no mood to let the match slip out of their hands as Safuwan Baharudin restored the hosts’ lead in the 39th minute. Singapore held on to the advantage for the rest of the encounter and maintained their unbeaten start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers’ campaign.

They played out a 2-2 draw with Yemen in their first match of the qualifying campaign and now sit on top of Group D with four points in two encounters. Here’s how fans reacted to Singapore’s great win.

 

 

 

