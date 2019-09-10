2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Malaysia 1-2 UAE – five talking points

A big spectre hung over the Malaysia, UAE match with the former suffering their worst defeat at the hands of the latter four years earlier. However, in the end, the ASEAN side showed how far it has come since that 10-0 drubbing by almost surprising their almighty opponents in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Here are the five talking points from this one.

#1 Syafiq stuns the opposition

Four years and seven days ago Malaysia were thrashed by United Arab Emirates in 2018 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, second round. Harimau Malaya suffered an embarrassing 10-0 defeat that day, the worst in their history.

Therefore, it won’t be far-fetched to say that the entire nation felt redeemed when Syafiq Ahmad headed the Tigers in front within the first minute. The attacking midfielder, fresh from scoring against Indonesia, climbed over his marker to head a Matthew Davies cross into the net and send the 85,000 inside Bukit Jalil Stadium into collective ecstasy.

Any fears that the psychological aspect of the thrashing from four years ago would come back to haunt Harimau Malaya were banished, with Malaysia taking the lead.

#2 Wasteful Malaysia

By the first minute, Malaysia led UAE one-nil thanks to a goal from Syafiq. By half-time, however, Harimau Malaya could’ve added more to their tally and put the game to bed. They didn’t, unfortunately, and paid the price.

The first big chance following the goal fell to the goalscorer himself. It was Matthew Davies again who found Syafiq Ahmad with a low cross into the box. However, the attacker could not shrug off his marker and his sliding shot went agonizingly wide.

Syafiq turned provider for Malaysia’s next big chance, as he himself exploited UAE’s weakened left-hand side. He played an inch-perfect pass to Norshahrul Idlan, whose lack of composure saw the following shot blaze over the bar. Safawi Rasid then tried his luck from inside the box, although the Johor Darul Ta’zim man asked too much of the ball while trying to curl it in from a wide-angle.

#3 Mabkhout makes the Tigers pay

Malaysia had plenty of opportunities to extend their lead against UAE in their FIFA World Cup qualifier. However, they couldn’t and Ali Mabkhout made them pay for it.

Mabkhout looked the liveliest of the UAE eleven in the first half, despite his team not creating many opportunities. The striker’s first attempt at goal flew clear of the post before a superb save from Farizal Marlias denied him again. Nevertheless, just before half-time, Mabkhout struck gold as he nodded in a lofted cross into the back of the net.

The ball was floated in from Mohammed Barqesh, who almost ran out of play while trying to cross it in. Mabkhout took his time mapping the trajectory of the ball before climbing over the defender and heading it in. Farizal, despite his best attempts, could not stop it from going in.

#4 Defensive lapse sees UAE go ahead

Despite being the second-best team in the first-half, UAE were handed a major boost by Ali Mabkhout’s late goal. The West Asian side found themselves level despite being on the receiving end for much of the first forty-five.

UAE started the second half strongly, pushing Malaysia on the backfoot courtesy of their new-found momentum. However, they were unable to break down a stubborn defence, thanks to the centre-back pairing of Adam Nor Azlin and Shahrul Saad. Unfortunately for Harimau Malaya, it was a joint defensive error from the duo which allowed Ali Mabkhout to score in.

A long ball from defence was not dealt with Shahrul, who saw it bounce just in front of him before it went through to Mabkhout. The striker then shrugged off Adam Nor Azlin, before poking it beyond Farizal in goal.

#5 Promise in defeat

It has been a long time since Malaysia were handed their biggest loss ever by UAE. In those four years, the Southeast Asian side has come leaps and bounds, as could be seen from their display tonight during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers defeat. The team, put together expertly by Tan Cheng Hoe, went toe-to-toe with the Asian giants, showing how far it has come since that 10-0 thrashing.

Although Harimau Malaya lost by two goals to one, they had plenty of chances to level the match and even go on to win it. Apart from a first-half flurry, Safawi Rasid was denied late on by the woodwork before Khalid Eisa saved a long-distance shot from Brendan Gan.

Despite the loss, Malaysia have plenty to look forward too. They did get their first win in the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and are up against rivals Thailand and Vietnam next.

(Image credits: FA Malaysia, UAE FA)