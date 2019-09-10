WATCH: Ali Mabkhout equalises for UAE vs Malaysia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter

Malaysia welcomed the United Arab Emirates to the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur for a Group G 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter.

The home side took a surprise lead through Syafiq Ahmad as he headed in a cross from Matthew Davies just 30 seconds into the match. Malaysia kept up the pressure and came close to doubling their lead on multiple occasions.

Three of their players could have increased the lead but Syafiq, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, and Safawi Rasid, all missed their opportunities and were made to pay by the visitors soon after.

Two minutes before half-time, Ali Mabkhout scored with a header to equal scores and make sure UAE go into the break with heads held high. The goal came completely against the run of play and though Farizal Marlias got a hand to it, the ball ended up in the net and Malaysia have all to do in the second half now.

Here’s how Mabkhout equalised for UAE just before half-time.

