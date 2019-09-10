WATCH: Syafiq Ahmad gives Malaysia unlikely lead in just 30 seconds in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter vs UAE

Malaysia welcomed the United Arab Emirates for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group G encounter at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

UAE were the heavy favourites entering the game, but Malaysia surprised them as Syafiq Ahmad headed in a cross from Matthew Davies just 30 seconds into the match to hand the home side an early, early lead. However, the visitors still have more than enough time on hand to turn things around.

Syafiq was on the scoresheet during Malaysia’s previous World Cup Qualifiers encounter vs Indonesia and Davies had provided an assist in that match as well. What makes this early goal all the more special is the fact that UAE had defeated Malaysia 10-0 only four years ago, which is the heaviest defeat in their history.

Harimau Malaya are the only side in Group G with three points next to their name after the first round of matches. They won their first match of the qualifying campaign against Indonesia 3-2, courtesy a 97th-minute winner from Mohamadou Sumareh.

Fans can follow the Malaysia vs UAE match LIVE BLOG right here.