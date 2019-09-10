2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Malaysia vs UAE – Lineups announced

Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates are set to go head to head in a Group G 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers encounter at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

This would be the host side’s second encounter of the qualifiers after they came out victorious in a high voltage match vs Indonesia. A 97th-minute winner from Mohamadou Sumareh set them on their way to a 3-2 win, first of the qualifiers.

UAE, on the other hand, are yet to start their qualifying campaign after having seen all the other four group members – Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia – play their first match. They would want to start their journey with a win over the ASEAN side.

With as many as three points at stake, here’s how both the sides will line up for the encounter.

2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers I Tuesday, 10th September 2019 Starting XI MALAYSIA vs UAE

2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers I Tuesday, 10th September 2019 Starting XI MALAYSIA vs UAE

National Stadium, Bukit Jalil, 8.45 pm

The match is scheduled for an 8.45 PM SGT kickoff.