2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Indonesia vs Thailand – Lineups announced

Indonesia are set to host Thailand for their second 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

Both the sides failed to add three points to their tally in their respective opening matches of the qualifiers. Thailand hosted Vietnam in what turned out to be a goalless draw at the Thammasat Stadium.

Indonesia, on the other hand, were on the receiving end of a 3-2 loss at the hands of Malaysia in Jakarta which made them the only team with a defeat on the opening matchday of the Group G of the qualifiers. The United Arab Emirates are the fifth team in the side but are yet to play their first match of the campaign, which will be against Malaysia later tonight.

With both Indonesia and Thailand in desperate need of their first win of the qualifying campaign, tonight’s encounter is set to be a cracker. Here’s how the sides line up for the all-important FIFA World Cup Qualifier encounter at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

The match is scheduled for an 8.30 PM SGT kickoff.