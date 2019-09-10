2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Indonesia vs Thailand – Predicted 11

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers have thrown another great fixture our way, as Southeast Asian rivals Indonesia and Thailand play each other. Both teams are looking for their first wins of this particular round, after dropping points on matchday one. Here’s how they could potentially line up.

Indonesia

Indonesia suffered late heartbreak in their previous FIFA World Cup qualifier against Malaysia. Tim Garuda led at halftime, however, two goals after a break, including a last-minute winner, swung the tie in Malaysia’s favour.

Simon McMenemy’s men paid heavily for their lack of defensive awareness. As a result, it is likely that the former Philippines boss reverts to a back three, with Victor Igbonefo, Yanto Basna, and Manahati Lestusen given the nod. Andritany Ardiyasa is almost certain to start in goal.

If the Scotsman decides to go with a 3-4-3 formation, then he will require two wingbacks. As such, Ricky Fajrin on the left side and Yustinus Pae on the right should do the trick. Meanwhile, Zulfiandi and Evan Dimas could be picked to form the double-pivot in midfield.

Moving forward, a three-man attack should be enough to give the Thailand defenders a hard time. Beto is a certain pick to lead the line following his two-goal heroics in Indonesia’s previous match. Meanwhile, Saddil Ramdani could also start on the right-wing, playing in a free role. However, Andik Vermansah may be dropped for Stefano Lilipaly, who could have more effect on the game from the left-wing.

Thailand

Thailand could only muster a nil-nil draw against ASEAN rivals Vietnam in their opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers second round. The War Elephants were sent out onto the pitch by new head coach Akira Nishino without a recognised striker, a tactical tweak that ultimately worked against them.

However, with the Southeast Asian giants looking to get their first win of the campaign before the international break is over, it is likely that Supachai Jaided is given the nod. Supachai will likely be supported by Supachok Sarachat and Bordin Phala on either side, with Chanathip Songraksin playing as an attacking midfielder or even a second striker. Phitiwat and Sarach are expected to play behind them in a double-pivot.

In defence, Pansa Hemviboon and Manuel Tom Bihr could once again get the start. Tristan Do and Theerathon Bunmathan are expected to be deployed on the right and left side, respectively. Siwarak Tedsungnoen is likely to start in goal.