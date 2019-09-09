India captain Sunil Chhetri doubtful for match against Asian champions Qatar – Reports

India national football team who are preparing to face AFC Asian Cup 2019 winners Qatar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday have been handed a big blow following reports of an injury to their captain Sunil Chhetri.

Chhetri, 35 years of age, has scored the bulk of India’s goals at the international stage over the last decade or so and was also on the scoresheet against Oman in the Blue Tigers’ opening defeat to Oman in Guwahati last Thursday.

But, India who are facing Qatar in Group E of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round might have to do without their inspirational captain after reports have emerged that the Bengaluru FC forward is a doubt for Tuesday’s clash.

Sunil Chhetri and India – how far they’ve come since 2011

According to Goal.com India, “the Indian skipper did not even attend the practice sessions in Doha and there remains significant doubt over his participation against the Maroons.”

ATK FC forward Balwant Singh and Manvir Singh, who came on in the second half against Oman in their World Cup Qualifiers opener, are the other options available up front for Croatian head coach Igor Stimac in Chhetri’s absence.

The Indians are set to face Qatar at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha from 12:30 AM HKT on September 11.