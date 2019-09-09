Thitipan Puangchan injury gives fresh headache to Thailand head coach Akira Nishino ahead of Indonesia clash

Thailand have had salt rubbed to their wound after influential attacker Thitipan Puangchan is set to miss their second 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match against Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Not only does the injury to the Oita Trinita midfielder handicap Thailand’s attacking prowess against their ASEAN rivals Indonesia on the second matchday, but it is also a huge blow for new Thailand head coach Akira Nishino who had given Thitipan a prominent role in their goalless draw against Vietnam.

The former Japan boss had decided not to field a recognised striker in their 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round opener against Vietnam at the Thammasat Stadium last Thursday and instead had given ‘False 9’ duties to Thitipan and young Buriram United winger Supachok Sarachat.

Among the duo, it was Thitipan who was the more attacking threat during the game against Vietnam getting at the end of a few chances in what was a cagey affair between traditional heavyweights Thailand and AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions Vietnam.

“I see no problem with a formation without a true striker. We played with two forwards, Thitipan and Supachok. You could see Vietnam play very cautiously. Our team tried to pass back and forth to stretch them out, however, the forwards did not finish well. That is a pity,” Nishino had said after the game.

Now, Nishino is left to rue the injury to the 26-year-old Thitipan while also being forced to have a rethink of his strategy after failing to create enough chances against Vietnam last week.

Nishino’s cause is also not helped by another injury to Peeradon Chamratsamee who had replaced Thitipan for the final 15 minutes of the game against the Golden Dragons and in turn, picked up an injury for himself!

According to reports, Thitipan could be set for two to three weeks on the sidelines after the hamstring trouble while Peeradon could be out for almost a month with an injury to the knee ligament.

Nishino called up True Bangkok United winger Anon Amornlertsak and Muangthong United centre-back Phatcharapol Intanee to replace the injured duo. And as a result, Buriram forward Supachai Jaided still remains the only out-and-out striker in Thailand’s World Cup Qualifiers squad.

Nishino, who only named a single striker in his squad after injuries to veteran Teerasil Dangda and his deputy Adisak Kraisorn, did bring on 20-year-old Supachai for the final 20 minutes of the Vietnam game replacing Sarach Yooyen. However, the forward could do little against a strong Vietnam defence.

But could the Buriram forward shine against an Indonesian defence who conceded three goals in a 3-2 defeat to Malaysia in their previous game?

Nishino might be tempted to find out at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Tuesday!