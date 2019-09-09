Malaysia vs UAE – Harimau Malaya take on the Emiratis hoping to put the 10-0 humbling from 2015 behind them

It was the night when the Tigers were mauled! Malaysia travelled to Abu Dhabi to take on United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and what followed was the stuff of nightmares!

Malaysia had received a rude awakening when Palestine thrashed them 6-0 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur in their opening match of the qualification campaign on June 16, 2015. But even that wasn’t enough to prepare them for the battering they would suffer in Abu Dhabi on September 3, 2015.

Dollah Salleh’s men did manage to hold the Emiratis goalless up until the first quarter of an hour, but that would change in the next nine minutes as they shipped four goals at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in the Emirati capital.

Defender Mohanad Salem opened the scoring in thr 16th minute taking full advantage of some lackadaisical defending from the Malaysian backline before Ali Mabkhout made it 2-0 six minutes later virtually stealing the ball from the gloves of goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi.

Ahmed Khalil made it 3-0 two minutes later and Habib Al Fardan added a fourth in the 25th minute. Unfortunately for Malaysia, it was only the sign of things to come. Veteran forward Khalil headed in a corner, at the near post with no challenge whatsoever, to make it 5-0 in the 29th minute.

It was half a dozen conceded in the 33rd minute when Mabkhout converted from what will turn out to be one of the six assists that came from the boots of former AFC Footballer of the Year Omar Abdulrahman on the night. Playmaker Abdulrahman once again played his part in the seventh goal in the 37th minute as Juma Mohamed Ahmad added his name into the scoresheet.

Half time couldn’t have come any sooner for Malaysia with the score at 7-0, but after a slight break in the second period, UAE once again stepped on the gas as Khalil completed his hattrick in the 70th minute. Mabkhout will take his turn to bring up his treble six minutes later before Khalil found his fourth and UAE’s 10th in the 78th minute to complete the rout.

That result remains the heaviest defeat suffered by a Malaysian national team in history and also led to the resignation of Malaysia coach Salleh a few days later.

Though Malaysia did keep it respectable in the return leg at the Shah Alam Stadium only losing 2-1 to the Whites couple of months later, Tan Cheng Hoe’s men have all the reasons to be wary even if they are going into their second match of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers on the back of a dramatic 3-2 win over fierce ASEAN rivals Indonesia.

“I remember – it was my first international call-up. I sat on the bench and watched the game. It was obviously devastating for the entire team,” reminisced Matthew Davies, Malaysia’s right-back who watched the horror from the bench in Abu Dhabi, as he prepares to face UAE again four years on.

Former Kedah FA head coach Cheng Hoe, himself, knows the importance of the clash. “UAE are the group favourites and we will have to treat them cautiously at the Bukit Jalil,” he had said earlier. “Our players need to be brave and vocal in this match,” the Malaysia boss said.

“The key to this game is to play possession football. We also need to avoid making individual mistakes against UAE and other teams as well,” the 51-year-old said. “I do not want to talk about the defeats in 2015. It was quite sad in 2015 for local football. We have to move on and just focus on this match,” the coach said.

“The UAE won their recent friendly matches by huge margins, so it shows that they have quality in attack. We will, however, focus on our playing style, and of course, take precautionary measures against their top players,” he added.

However, history isn’t on Malaysia’s side as they prepare to face the UAE challenge. In 12 meetings at international level, they have only recorded two wins against the Emiratis — the latest coming in 1982’s Merdeka Tournament and the other was a 2-0 win in the AFC Asian Cup back in 1980.

INDONESIA 2 – 3 MALAYSIA: all goals & disgraceful violence (VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Graphic scenes & adult language)

But Davies believes this current crop of Malaysian footballers have what it takes to create new history for Harimau Malaya.

“It’s similar to the Indonesian game. They said we haven’t won there in a long time, so I think it’s important to stay positive and not think about the history. We’re focusing on creating a new history for ourselves. We’re going to do our best to win,” the Pahang FA full-back said.