A new chapter begins for China PR as Elkeson prepares to make international debut

Brazil-born Elkeson is set to become the first player with no known Chinese ancestry to represent China PR when they take on Maldives in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

Having previously had no history of naturalising foreigners to play for the national team, the Chinese have had a change in approach recently.

Former Arsenal midfielder Nico Yennaris, now playing for Beijing Guoan and known as Li Ke, has already won two caps for China, while ex-Everton defender Tyias Browning joined Guangzhou Evergrande at the start of this year and is wating for FIFA clearance to represent Team Dragon.

But, with both of them possessing Chinese heritage, Elkeson is set to be the first fully-foreign player to pull on the jersey – which could happen on Tuesday when China open their second-round qualifying campaign for the World Cup against Maldives.

“I am very happy about this… and before it happened, I talked to my parents and family about the decision,” said the 30-year-old, who has adopted the Chinese name of Ai Kesen.

“All of them are very happy about the decision because, in the last almost seven years in China, I have dedicated all my abilities and all the efforts to Chinese football.

“I am very happy to have a chance to play in the World Cup.”

Since first moving to the Chinese Super League in 2013, Elkeson has emerged as one of the competition’s deadliest strikers and won the Golden Boot in his first two years.

The former Botafogo man is also a three-time CSL winner and two-time AFC Champions League winner with Guangzhou Evergrande, whom he rejoined recently following four years with Shanghai SIPG that also reap a league title in 2018.