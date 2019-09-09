2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Myanmar vs Japan live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Myanmar will hosts Asian heavyweights Japan in the second match of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Tuesday.

Myanmar and Japan are in Group F of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round where they are joined by Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia and Tajikistan.

In their opening match last week in Ulaanbaatar, the Asian Lions suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Mongolia who were making their first appearance in the second round of the qualifiers while Japan are making their first appearance in the qualifiers.

As many as 40 teams from Asia have been drawn into eight groups of five teams each for the second round of the qualifiers which will run until June 9, 2020. Eight group winners as well as the four best runners-up will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 to be held in China as well as the third and final round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers which is scheduled to begin in September 2020.

Then, the four best teams in the third round will qualify for the showpiece event in Qatar while a fifth team will take part in an intercontinental play-off. Meanwhile, the next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint-qualifiers will take part in a separate competition to decide the 12 remaining slots in the 24-team 2023 Asian Cup to be held in China PR.

When to watch?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Myanmar and Japan will take place on September 10, 2019 and kicks off at 8:20 PM HKT.

The Thuwunna Youth Training Centre Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers in Myanmar can watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Myanmar and Japan on Skynet Myanmar while those in Japan can tune into NTV for the LIVE coverage.