2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Indonesia vs Thailand live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Thailand will travel to Jakarta to face Indonesia in the second match of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Tuesday.

Thailand and Indonesia are in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round where they are joined by 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup champions Vietnam, 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup finalists Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Thailand and Vietnam had played out a goalless draw in their opening match at the Thammasat Stadium last week while Indonesia had suffered a late defeat to Malaysia at the Bung Karno Stadium in their opener.

As many as 40 teams from Asia have been drawn into eight groups of five teams each for the second round of the qualifiers which will run until June 9, 2020. Eight group winners as well as the four best runners-up will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 to be held in China as well as the third and final round of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers which is scheduled to begin in September 2020.

Then, the four best teams in the third round will qualify for the showpiece event in Qatar while a fifth team will take part in an intercontinental play-off. Meanwhile, the next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint-qualifiers will take part in a separate competition to decide the 12 remaining slots in the 24-team 2023 Asian Cup to be held in China PR.

When to watch?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Indonesia and Thailand will take place on September 10, 2019 and kicks off at 8:30 PM HKT.

The Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from Thailand can stream the match on Thairath TV while those from Indonesia can tune into MOLA TV and TVRI to watch the World Cup Qualifiers match.

You can also follow LIVE updates from the World Cup Qualifiers via our Matchday Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.