FA Malaysia chief believes Tan Cheng Hoe’s men can defeat UAE in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Hamidin Amin believes that the Malaysia national team can defeat United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie on Tuesday.

Malaysia are taking on UAE at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on the back of a confidence-raising 3-2 away win over Indonesia in the opening match of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round.

However, they had suffered an embarrassing 10-0 defeat to UAE when the two sides met in the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers four years back in Abu Dhabi.

But that hasn’t stopped the FAM president from making his bold prediction.

“We are playing the World no. 65 at home, so there is no reason to fear them. Every player from the goalkeeper to the strikers must give their full commitment and play to tactics. And I hope the fans will pack the National Stadium to the brim to not only rattle the Whites but also to boost our players’ confidence,” Hamidin was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

“I foresee Malaysia will cause an upset. I am not saying this to hype up the match. I believe in this team, and they are capable of causing major upsets. All teams in this group are on par. Every team have a 50-50 chance of winning matches. If we can earn our second win on Tuesday, we will be on the right track,” he added.

FAM chief also confirmed that they will submit a report to FIFA regarding the violence against Malaysian supporters at last week’s match at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta and opined that FIFA should ban Indonesia from playing matches at the venue.

“It only happens when Malaysia play in Indonesia. If you ask me, I think it would be good if Fifa disallow Indonesia from hosting matches at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium,” he told NST.

(Photo courtesy: FA Malaysia)