Indonesia vs Thailand – A look back at the five most recent meetings between the two ASEAN sides

After setbacks in their respective openings, Indonesia and Thailand will face each other in the second match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Tuesday.

While Thailand were held to a goalless draw by AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions Vietnam at the Thammasat Stadium, Indonesia suffered a 3-2 defeat to AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 finalists Malaysia with Mohamadou Sumareh scoring the winner in the second-half injury time at the Bung Karno Stadium on September 5.

Now, with the two sides looking to truly kickstart their campaigns in the second round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers, we take a look at the five most recent meetings between the two ASEAN nations.

Indonesia 2-1 Thailand – AFF Suzuki Cup 2010 – December 7, 2010

Bryan Robson’s Thailand needed a win against Indonesia to progress to the semifinals from the group stages of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2010, and they did manage to find an opening through the then Chonburi FC defender Suree Sukha in the 68th minute in front of the 65,000 Timnas supporters at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium. However, it was once again not to be for the Thais who had lost in the finals of the previous two editions of the AFF Championships. And it was Bambang Pamungkas who broke the Thai hearts this time around with a late brace.

Uruguayan-born forward Cristian Gonzales won a penalty for the hosts in the 82nd minute after a foul from Panupong Wongsa which was converted without fail by Pamungkas to level the score. The night went from bad to worse for Panupong when he conceded another penalty in the 87th minute after handling the ball inside the area that resulted in the referee brandishing a red card at him. Pamungkas was once again spot on from the penalty sending Thailand goalkeeper Sinthaweechai Hathairattanakool the wrong way to find the winning goal and knock the War Elephants out of the competition.

Thailand 4-2 Indonesia – AFF Suzuki Cup 2016 – November 19, 2016

This was first of the three occasions the two ASEAN rivals met in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2016. Thailand and Indonesia were drawn into Group A of the tournament along with hosts Philippines and Singapore and played out an entertaining affair on the inaugural day of the competition at Bocaue. Fireworks began as early as the fourth minute when left-back Peerapat Notchaiya popped up inside the box to make it 1-0 for the Thais before Teerasil Dangda doubled their advantage in the 36th minute.

However, Alfred Riedl’s Indonesia came back to restore the parity as Boaz Solossa headed in their first goal in the 53rd minute before Lerby Baru made it 2-2 with another just three minutes later. But, it was Thailand who had the final say in the group fixture as Muangthong United forward Teerasil completed his hattrick late on to give Kiatisuk ‘Zico’ Senamuang’s side a 4-2 victory in the opener.

Indonesia 2-1 Thailand – AFF Suzuki Cup 2016 – December 14, 2016

Despite that defeat in the opener of the 2016 regional championship, Indonesia did manage to progress to the knockout stages from Group A along with toppers Thailand. In the semifinals, Thailand coasted past Myanmar 6-0 while Indonesia edged Vietnam 4-3 on aggregate after Manahati Lestusen scored in the extra time of the second leg to send the Indonesians through. And hence, the two sides, who kicked off the tournament, also met in its two-legged title-decider.

Once again, it was Teerasil who turned out to be a nuisance for the Indonesian defence as the lanky Thai striker struck in the 33rd minute to score a vital away goal at the Pakansari Stadium in Bogor. However, Rizky Pora scored past Kawin Thamsatchanan in the second half (via a deflection) to level the score at 1-1 before Hansamu Yama Pranata turned in a corner with a brilliant header to give the hosts a 2-1 lead to take to the second leg in Thailand.

Thailand 2-0 Indonesia – AFF Suzuki Cup 2016 – December 17, 2016

That meant that it all came down to 90 minutes of the final second leg at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok three days later. Indonesia had a one-goal lead to preserve from the first leg, while hosts Thailand had an away goal to count on if things went down to the wire. 37 minutes into the game. Thailand levelled things up on aggregate scoring the opener. Siroch Chatthong knew little about it as a clearance from Indonesia defender Fachrudin Ariyanto rebound of him and into the goal just before the half-time break.

Siroch will find his second of the night, this time well made, just two minutes after the restart to pull his side into a 3-2 lead in the tie. It was turning out to be a one-man show from Siroch as the then Ubon UMT United forward won a penalty later in the game which, however, was saved by goalkeeper Kurnia Hermansyah after Teerasil had stepped up to take it. But it would count for little as Thailand needed only the 2-0 win on the night to lift their fifth AFF Cup title against an Indonesian side who were down to 10 men by the end after Muhammad Lestaluh saw the red for firing a ball at the Thai bench in the second-half injury time.

Thailand 4-2 Indonesia – AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 – November 17, 2018

It was a repeat of the 2016 final two years later at the Rajamangala Stadium, but this time in the group stages of the latest edition of the AFF Suzuki Cup. And the tie turned out to be an equally memorable one with two world-class goals and a well-deserved win for the Thais at the end of it. However, it was Indonesia who stunned the Thai supporters first when Zulfiandi scored a long-range belter just before the half-hour mark to give Indonesia a 1-0 lead.

Korrakot Wiriyaudomsori would score straight from a corner kick to give the hosts an equaliser before Pansa Hemviboon turned things around with their second in the first-half added time. Adisak Kraisorn, who had scored six past Timor-Leste in a 7-0 win only a few days before, then made it 3-1 in the 65th minute before Pokklaw Anan made it 4-1 nine minutes later. Indonesia would score one minute from time through Fachrudin Ariyanto, but it would turn out to be a mere consolation for Bima Sakti’s side. Milovan Rajevac’s Thailand would eventually end their campaign in the semifinals to Malaysia while Bima’s Indonesia had a tournament to forget crashing out in the group stages with a single win.