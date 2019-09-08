Vietnam likely to drop in FIFA World Rankings after Thailand draw in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Vietnam are likely to drop places in the next edition of the FIFA World Rankings after they were held to a goalless draw by Thailand in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Vietnam are currently ranked 97th in the World Rankings, but could go down in the rankings after they played out a goalless draw against Thailand at the Thammasat Stadium in the opening match of their 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round.

Reports from Vietnam suggest that the Golden Dragons will drop from 97th in world rankings to 99th when the new table comes out.

The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) are reporting that Park Hang-seo side will be deducted 1.6 points while Thailand (ranked 115th in the world) will gain 1.6 points after they held a higher-ranked Vietnam (97th in the world) to a draw in the international fixture.

In the July’s World Rankings, Vietnam are 97th with 1232 points while Armenia are 98th with 1230 points. However, Vietnam will stay in the Top 100 after Armenia also lost their 2020 Euro Qualifiers tie against Italy 3-1.

Jordan and Palestine will, meanwhile, climb to 97th and 98th place respectively following their wins in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Jordan had defeated Chinese Taipei 2-1 in their opener at the Taipei Municipal Stadium while Palestine had stunned Hector Cuper’s Uzbekistan 2-0 at the Faisal Al Husseini International Stadium.

Thailand, meanwhile, will stay 115th in the world — seven points behind Sierra Leone who are 114th.

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 champions only face Malaysia on October 10 in their next World Cup Qualifiers fixtures, but Thailand are off to Jakarta to face Indonesia in their next qualification tie slated for September 10.

