Images of Malaysian players being transported in armoured vehicles go viral

Malaysia and Indonesia played out a highly entertaining FIFA World Cup 2022 Asian Qualifier second round match at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium that was nothing short of extraordinary.

The game had it all. Goals, shocking moments, and a late winner from Mohamadou Sumareh just when it looked like it was about to end all square.

However, the biggest moment of the match came towards the end of the second half, as the referee stopped play because of a clash in the stands that appeared to be started by Indonesian fans.

There were flares shot, smoke bombs released, and overall crowd mischief in the stands as the Malaysian fans faced the brunt of the abuse, and as it turns out, perhaps the players too.

Images have now surfaced of the Malaysian national team being escorted by security and police officials into armoured vehicles so that they can avoid the wrath of the Indonesian fans.

The fact that Indonesia lost the game appears to have infuriated the crowd even more, and created an even bigger ruckus as a result.

These are certainly not scenes to be proud of, and the understanding is that an official complaint will be filed to FIFA by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) shortly.