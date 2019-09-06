WATCH: Malaysian kid cries in happiness after Mohamadou Sumareh scores winner in FIFA Qualifier against Indonesia

Malaysia stole a victory at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium against Indonesia last night, in what turned out to be one of the most controversial encounters between the two ASEAN teams.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Asian Qualifiers second round clash ended 3-2, with Mohamadou Sumareh popping up with the winner as late as the 97′ minute to send the away fans into delirium.

The controversial moment of the match didn’t exactly come from the pitch however, but from the stands, where Indonesian fans taunted and abused the travelling support, while also using flares and smoke bombs.

Back on the field, play had to be temporarily stopped, and eight minutes of stoppage time was added, where Sumareh scored the winner.

For one kid however, this was more special than anything in the world, as the Sumareh goal brought pure joy and showed us exactly why we love this beautiful game. The emotion is something else entirely. Take a look.

The child screams in joy and then even starts crying tears of happiness as his mother records the entire thing for the world to see. The reaction teaches us that instead of fighting, we should probably focus on what unites us – our love for football.