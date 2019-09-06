WATCH: Vietnam fans applaud Thailand players after goalless draw in FIFA Asian Qualifiers

Vietnam and Thailand may have played out a less than entertaining goalless draw in their highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2022 Asian Qualifiers second round match, but their fans certainly played a part.

It may not have been the steely and edgy encounter we were looking for, but this game saw a warm moment between the two nations as Vietnamese fans applauded the Thai players following the game.

It was a match played in the true spirit of the game, unlike the Indonesia vs Malaysia tie that saw fan violence in the crowd temporarily stop proceedings for over five minutes.

Now, video footage retrieved by Thailand shows the travelling Vietnam support actually singing and clapping for the players, as the Thai team acknowledges their contributions to the tie. Take a look.

Footballing tensions have been high between Vietnam and Thailand recently, and the rise of the former hasn’t gone down with the War Elephants all that well, though this is surely a moment to cherish and remember for both sides as they continue their charge in the Qualifiers.